Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

Gold reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to the resistance level 3060.00

Gold recently reversed up from the support zone between the round support level 3000.00 and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from the start of March.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped continues the active minor impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from November.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3060.00 (which reversed the price earlier this month).