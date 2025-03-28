Gold Price Hits Record High

On 19 March, we reported that gold had surpassed $3,000 per ounce for the first time in history and suggested this psychological level could be tested.

As shown on the XAU/USD chart, the price briefly dipped below $3,000 but quickly rebounded. According to the Smart Money Concept methodology, this may have been a liquidity sweep triggered by stop-loss orders placed below the key level. Regardless, the test occurred (as indicated by the arrow), and the bulls resumed the rally. The new all-time high is now around $3,080 and could be broken again today.

Why Is Gold Rising?

➝ Uncertainty over Trump’s tariff plans

➝ Expectations of lower interest rates

Gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainty and tends to perform well in a low-rate environment. Analysts at Goldman Sachs have raised their year-end 2025 gold price forecast to $3,300.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD

➝ Looking at gold’s broader trend, price movements continue to follow an upward channel (marked in blue), which has remained relevant since early 2025.

➝ Alternatively, a second, less steep ascending channel (marked in purple) suggests that gold is currently near its upper boundary, indicating a possible pullback. However, the $3,056 level—previously resistance—could now act as support, paving the way for a move towards the next milestone at $3,100.

