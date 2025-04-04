Fri, Apr 04, 2025 @ 03:29 GMT
Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100: ⬇️ Sell

  • Nasdaq-100 index broke support level 18820.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 18295.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke the key support level 18820.00 (the previous monthly low from the end of March).

The breakout of this support level 18820.00 accelerated the minor impulse wave 1 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from February.

Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to fall to the next support level 18295.00 (former monthly low from September) – the breakout of which can lead to further losses to 18000.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

