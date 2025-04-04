Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100: ⬇️ Sell

Nasdaq-100 index broke support level 18820.00

Likely to fall to support level 18295.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke the key support level 18820.00 (the previous monthly low from the end of March).

The breakout of this support level 18820.00 accelerated the minor impulse wave 1 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from February.

Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to fall to the next support level 18295.00 (former monthly low from September) – the breakout of which can lead to further losses to 18000.00.