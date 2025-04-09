Wed, Apr 09, 2025 @ 07:06 GMT
Elliott Wave Indicates Bearish Sequence for GBPJPY, Favoring a Downward Trajectory

Elliott Wave Indicates Bearish Sequence for GBPJPY, Favoring a Downward Trajectory

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecast

The Elliott Wave perspective indicates that GBPJPY has entered a bearish sequence from its October 30, 2024 high. It signals further downside potential. From that peak, wave (W) concluded at 187.05, followed by a wave (X) rally that terminated at 195.94, as illustrated in the accompanying 1-hour chart. Currently, wave (Y) is unfolding lower, exhibiting an internal zigzag structure.

Breaking it down from the wave (X) high, wave ((i)) declined to 192.7. The subsequent wave ((ii)) rally peaked at 195.77. The pair then resumed its descent in wave ((iii)), reaching 187.51, before a wave ((iv)) bounce concluded at 190.29. The final leg, wave ((v)), completed at 186.05, marking the end of wave A in a higher degree. From there, wave B unfolded as a zigzag corrective pattern: wave ((a)) rose to 188.83, and wave ((b)) pulled back to 187.09. Wave ((c)) advanced to 190.08, completing wave B. The pair has since resumed its decline in wave C.

In the near term, as long as the pivotal high at 195.94 remains intact, any rallies are expected to falter in a 3, 7, or 11 swing structure, reinforcing the outlook for further downside. Traders monitoring this setup should anticipate limited upside and watch for confirmation of this bearish continuation.

GBPJPY 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

