Gold Price Surpasses $3,200 for the First Time in History

According to the XAU/USD chart today, the price of an ounce of gold is fluctuating above the $3,200 level on global exchanges — a level never reached before.

Since the beginning of 2025, gold has gained approximately 22%.

Why Is Gold Rising Today?

Today’s bullish momentum in the gold market is driven by two key factors.

First, inflation data. Figures released yesterday for the CPI (Consumer Price Index) revealed a slowdown in inflation in the United States. This suggests a greater likelihood of monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve. According to Reuters, gold prices now reflect expectations of three interest rate cuts by the end of 2025 — and lower rates typically support a stronger XAU/USD.

Second, fears of a global recession. Although US President Donald Trump has introduced a 90-day delay on the implementation of international trade tariffs, this does not apply to China, where tariffs have been increased to a striking 145%. Traders fear that Beijing could retaliate by raising tariffs on US goods beyond the current 84%.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD

At present, the gold market is showing strong upward momentum, which began in early March (as illustrated by the blue trend channel). Key points include:

→ A breakout above the upper boundary of the channel;

→ The RSI indicator suggests a potential bearish divergence forming.

This points to the possibility of a short-term pullback into the blue channel, which would be a natural correction — especially considering the rapid $200 surge from $3,000 to $3,200 over just two days. However, given the current news backdrop, it seems unlikely that the bulls will relinquish control anytime soon.

