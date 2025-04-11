Fri, Apr 11, 2025 @ 17:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF: Safe Haven Swiss Franc Hits Highest Levels in a Decade vs...

USD/CHF: Safe Haven Swiss Franc Hits Highest Levels in a Decade vs US Dollar as Trade War Escalates

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDCHF fell to the lowest in ten years on Friday as safe-have Swiss franc shined on strong migration into safety, sparked by escalation of US-China trade war.

Friday’s drop of 1.7% until early US trading comes in extension of nearly 4% loss on Thursday (the biggest one-day drop in almost three years) and the pair is on track a weekly drop of around 4.5% (the biggest weekly fall since the second week of November 2022).

Fresh weakness broke below the floor of broader range on monthly chart that generates bearish signal of continuation of larger downtrend from parity zone (tops of Oct/Nov 2022) and exposes targets at 0.8000 (psychological) and 0.7840 (Fibo 76.4% of larger 0.7067/1.0343 uptrend).

Meanwhile, price adjustments on profit-taking could be anticipated, with likely limited upticks in very favorable environment for the Swiss franc, to provide better selling levels.

Swiss National Bank had no comments so far, but intervention to curb sharp gains of the national currency, cannot be ruled out.

Res: 0.8815; 0.8851; 0.8885; 0.8906
Sup: 0.8762; 0.8725; 0.8690; 0.8615

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.