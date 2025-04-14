Mon, Apr 14, 2025 @ 18:21 GMT
AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

AUDUSD ⬆️ Buy

  • AUDUSD reversed from the long-term support level 0.5945
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6400

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the major long-term support level 0.5945 (which started the sharp weekly uptrend in 2020) and the lower weekly Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area created the weekly Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing – strong buy signal for AUDUSD .

Given the clear bullish divergence on the weekly Stochastic indicator and the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6400.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

