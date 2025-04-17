Thu, Apr 17, 2025 @ 10:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Surpasses $3,300 for the First Time in History

Gold Price Surpasses $3,300 for the First Time in History

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Just six days ago, we highlighted the historic breakthrough of the $3,200 level for the first time. Now, as the XAU/USD chart shows today, the price of an ounce of gold on global exchanges is fluctuating above $3,300.

Bullish sentiment is being driven by a weakening US dollar and rising trade tensions between the United States and China, which are boosting gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. In response to these developments, Goldman Sachs analysts have raised their year-end 2025 forecast to $3,700.

However, technical analysis is beginning to flash some bearish signals.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD

Using the latest data, we have drawn an ascending channel on the hourly chart that more accurately reflects price action since 8 April. Initially, the price moved within a narrow range, but after breaking the S-line, it found support (indicated by an arrow) at the lower boundary of the channel.

At present, there are signs of fading upward momentum in the gold market, as the price:

→ is failing to reach the median line (marked with a symbol);

→ is falling below the lower boundary of the channel.

After a rally of over 26% since the beginning of the year, the market may now be heavily overbought, and a correction could help “let off steam”. In this case, a test of the $3,250 level cannot be ruled out.

Long-Term Gold Price Forecasts → see the article: Analytical Gold Price Predictions for 2025 and Beyond.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.