Fri, Apr 18, 2025 @ 04:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Analysis Indicates EURUSD Extending Higher in Impulsive Structure

Elliott Wave Analysis Indicates EURUSD Extending Higher in Impulsive Structure

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The EURUSD currency pair is showing strong signs of continuing its upward trend, based on Elliott Wave analysis. Since its low on September 26, 2022, the pair has been climbing. However, it hasn’t yet hit its projected target of 1.19. This suggests more room to grow in the long term. For now, the pair remains a good opportunity for buyers as long as it doesn’t drop below the key support level of 1.0876.

Looking at a shorter time frame, starting from March 27, 2025, EURUSD is moving in a classic five-step upward pattern. The first step peaked at 1.1146, followed by a brief dip to 1.087. The pair then surged to 1.147, and pulled back slightly to 1.126. It is now expected to push higher to complete this short-term cycle. After that, a temporary dip is likely before the upward trend resumes.

In simple terms, as long as the pair stays above 1.0876 and hasn’t reached 1.19, any short-term declines should attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing looking for more gains. Traders can watch for these dips as opportunities to join the bullish trend, with the next significant moves likely to unfold soon.

EURUSD 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

EURUSD Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.