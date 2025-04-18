Elliott Wave Analysis Indicates EURUSD Extending Higher in Impulsive Structure

The EURUSD currency pair is showing strong signs of continuing its upward trend, based on Elliott Wave analysis. Since its low on September 26, 2022, the pair has been climbing. However, it hasn’t yet hit its projected target of 1.19. This suggests more room to grow in the long term. For now, the pair remains a good opportunity for buyers as long as it doesn’t drop below the key support level of 1.0876.

Looking at a shorter time frame, starting from March 27, 2025, EURUSD is moving in a classic five-step upward pattern. The first step peaked at 1.1146, followed by a brief dip to 1.087. The pair then surged to 1.147, and pulled back slightly to 1.126. It is now expected to push higher to complete this short-term cycle. After that, a temporary dip is likely before the upward trend resumes.

In simple terms, as long as the pair stays above 1.0876 and hasn’t reached 1.19, any short-term declines should attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing looking for more gains. Traders can watch for these dips as opportunities to join the bullish trend, with the next significant moves likely to unfold soon.

EURUSD 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

EURUSD Video