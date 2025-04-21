Mon, Apr 21, 2025 @ 21:21 GMT
Gold Extends Record Run, WTI Crude Oil Rebound in Tandem

Gold Extends Record Run, WTI Crude Oil Rebound in Tandem

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Gold price started a fresh surge above the $3,250 resistance level. WTI Crude oil prices climbed higher above $60.00 and might extend gains.

Important Takeaways for Gold and WTI Crude Oil Prices Analysis Today

  • Gold price started a fresh surge and traded to a new record high at $3,384 against the US Dollar.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at $3,322 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.
  • WTI Crude oil prices started a recovery wave above the $60.00 and $61.50 resistance levels.
  • There was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support at $63.00 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price formed a base near the $3,200 zone. The price started a steady increase above the $3,250 and $3,280 resistance levels.

There was a decent move above the 50-hour simple moving average and $3,350. The bulls pushed the price above the $3,380 resistance zone. A new record high was formed near $3,384 and the price is now consolidating gains.

On the downside, immediate support is near the $3,362 level and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,283 swing low to the $3,384 high.

The next major support sits at $3,322. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $3,322. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,283 swing low to the $3,384 high.

A downside break below the trend line support might send the price toward the $3,282 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $3,242 support zone.

Immediate resistance is near the $3,384 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,388 level. An upside break above the $3,388 resistance could send Gold price toward $3,500. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $3,520 level.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a recovery wave from $58.40 against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke the $60.00 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average.

The bulls pushed the price above the $61.50 and $62.00 resistance levels. The recent high was formed at $64.20 and the price started a downside correction. There was a minor move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $59.87 swing low to the $64.18 high.

There was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support at $63.00. The RSI is now below the 50 level. Immediate support on the downside is near the $62.0 zone or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $59.87 swing low to the $64.18 high.

The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near the $61.50 zone, below which the price could test the $59.90 level. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $58.40. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $56.20 support zone.

If the price climbs higher again, it could face resistance near $64.20. The next major resistance is near the $65.00 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $68.50 level.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

