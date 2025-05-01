NZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD: ⬇️ Sell

NZDUSD reversed from the resistance level 0.6020

Likely to fall to support level 0.5800

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 0.6020 (former top of wave 2 from November) intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.6020 started the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

Given the overbought daily Stochastic, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.5800, the former resistance from March and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave 1.