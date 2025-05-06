Tue, May 06, 2025 @ 06:30 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Down - Energy Markets Brace for Extended Volatility

WTI Crude Oil Down – Energy Markets Brace for Extended Volatility

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a major decline below $62.00 and $60.00.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $60.20 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices might aim for a fresh increase above the $3,350 resistance.
  • EUR/USD is holding the 1.1265 zone and could start a decent increase.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price started a major decline from $65.00 against the US Dollar. It declined heavily below the $62.00 and $60.00 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price settled well below the $58.50 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The bears even pushed the price below the $56.5 mark. Finally, the price found some support near the $55.50 level.

The price started a consolidation zone and tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $65.20 swing high to the $55.52 low.

On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $59.20 level. The first key resistance sits near the $60.00 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $60.20 on the same chart.

The main hurdle is now near the $61.50 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $62.50 resistance. Any more gains might call for a test of the $65.00 resistance zone in the near term.

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $55.50 zone. A daily close below $55.50 could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support is $52.50. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $50.00 in the coming days.

Looking at Gold, there was a recovery wave, and the bulls might aim for a fresh move above the $3,350 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Services PMI for April 2025 – Forecast 48.8, versus 48.8 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for April 2025 – Forecast 49.7, versus 49.7 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for April 2025 – Forecast 48.9, versus 48.9 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

