GBP/USD Edges Higher as EUR/GBP Loses Ground

GBP/USD is attempting a fresh increase above the 1.3270 resistance. EUR/GBP declined steadily below the 0.8460 and 0.8440 support levels.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis Today

The British Pound is attempting a fresh increase above 1.3250.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.3270 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

EUR/GBP is trading in a bearish zone below the 0.8460 pivot level.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near 0.8410 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair declined after it failed to clear the 1.3440 resistance. As mentioned in the previous analysis, the British Pound traded below the 1.3200 support against the US Dollar.

Finally, the pair tested the 1.3140 zone and is currently attempting a fresh increase. The bulls were able to push the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.3215.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.3270. The pair surpassed the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3402 swing high to the 1.3139 low. It is now showing positive signs above 1.3300.

On the upside, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the pair is facing resistance near 1.3340 and the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3402 swing high to the 1.3139 low.

The next major resistance is near 1.3400. A close above the 1.3400 resistance zone could open the doors for a move toward 1.3440. Any more gains might send GBP/USD toward 1.3500.

On the downside, immediate support is near 1.3270. If there is a downside break below 1.3270, the pair could accelerate lower. The first major support is near the 1.3215 level and the 50-hour simple moving average.

The next key support is seen near 1.3140, below which the pair could test 1.3080. Any more losses could lead the pair toward the 1.3000 support.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/GBP at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from well above 0.8500. The Euro traded below the 0.8430 level and tested 0.8400. It is now consolidating losses and trading below the 50-hour simple moving average. However, there was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near 0.8410.

The pair is now facing resistance near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8522 swing high to the 0.8399 low at 0.8430.

The next major resistance could be 0.8460. It coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8522 swing high to the 0.8399 low. The main resistance is near the 0.8495 zone. A close above the 0.8495 level might accelerate gains. In the stated case, the bulls may perhaps aim for a test of 0.8520. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 0.8550 level.

Immediate support sits near 0.8400. The next major support is near 0.8365. A downside break below the 0.8365 support might call for more downsides. In the stated case, the pair could drop toward the 0.8300 support level.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.