Oil Prices Surge Amid Threat of Strike on Iran

As shown on today’s XBR/USD chart, Brent crude oil prices have jumped (as indicated by the arrow) to a one-week high. This surge follows U.S. intelligence reports suggesting that Israel may be preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Although CNN, citing officials, noted that it remains unclear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision, oil prices are rising as markets price in the risk of escalation disrupting Middle Eastern oil supply chains:

→ Iran is the third-largest oil producer within OPEC.

→ There is concern that Iran could retaliate by blocking the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf — a key shipping route used by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and others to export oil products.

Technical Analysis of XBR/USD

Brent crude oil price has climbed towards the descending trendline (marked in black), drawn through key highs from April and mid-May. From a bearish perspective, this key resistance could trigger a downward pullback.

On the other hand, recent price action in Brent suggests upward momentum (indicated by blue lines), with the $65.20 level — previously a cap — potentially turning into support after a breakout.

Whether the black resistance line is broken will largely depend on geopolitical developments. It is possible that reports of an imminent missile strike on Iran may later be refuted.

