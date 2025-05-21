Wed, May 21, 2025 @ 11:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisOil Prices Surge Amid Threat of Strike on Iran

Oil Prices Surge Amid Threat of Strike on Iran

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As shown on today’s XBR/USD chart, Brent crude oil prices have jumped (as indicated by the arrow) to a one-week high. This surge follows U.S. intelligence reports suggesting that Israel may be preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Although CNN, citing officials, noted that it remains unclear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision, oil prices are rising as markets price in the risk of escalation disrupting Middle Eastern oil supply chains:

→ Iran is the third-largest oil producer within OPEC.

→ There is concern that Iran could retaliate by blocking the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf — a key shipping route used by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and others to export oil products.

Technical Analysis of XBR/USD

Brent crude oil price has climbed towards the descending trendline (marked in black), drawn through key highs from April and mid-May. From a bearish perspective, this key resistance could trigger a downward pullback.

On the other hand, recent price action in Brent suggests upward momentum (indicated by blue lines), with the $65.20 level — previously a cap — potentially turning into support after a breakout.

Whether the black resistance line is broken will largely depend on geopolitical developments. It is possible that reports of an imminent missile strike on Iran may later be refuted.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.