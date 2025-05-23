Fri, May 23, 2025 @ 05:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

  • Bitcoin broke key resistance level 108055.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 115000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 108,055.00 (former monthly high from December and January, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 108055.00 accelerated the active minor impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of April.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 115,000.00 (which is the target price for the completion of the active minor impulse wave 5).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.