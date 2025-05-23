Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin broke key resistance level 108055.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 115000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 108,055.00 (former monthly high from December and January, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 108055.00 accelerated the active minor impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of April.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 115,000.00 (which is the target price for the completion of the active minor impulse wave 5).