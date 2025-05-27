Tue, May 27, 2025 @ 06:17 GMT
Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

  • Bitcoin reversed from support level 106850,00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 111830.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency pair recently reversed up from the support level 106850,00 (which has been reversing the price during the last few trading sessions), intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from last week.

The support level 106850,00 was further strengthened by the support trendline of the sharp daily up channel from the start of April.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 111830.00, which reversed the price earlier this month.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

