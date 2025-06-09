Mon, Jun 09, 2025 @ 17:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil: Bulls May Take a Breather for Consolidation on Overbought Daily...

WTI Oil: Bulls May Take a Breather for Consolidation on Overbought Daily Conditions

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil kept firm tone and rose to new multi-week high on Monday, in extension of Friday’s 2.5% advance.

Prevailing positive sentiment on growing hopes for a deal in US-China trade talks and subsequent rise in oil demand continues to inflate oil prices.

The contract was up 5.7% last week, with Friday’s close above significant technical barriers at $63.69/64.12 (50% retracement of $72.27/$55.12 / daily cloud c top), generating fresh bullish signals.

Predominantly bullish daily studies contribute to positive near term outlook, but overbought conditions warning that bulls may pause for consolidation before accelerating again.

Immediate target lays at $65.00 (psychological), followed by $65.72 (Fibo 61.8%), with cloud top (currently at $63.69) to ideally contain dips and keep near term bias with bulls.

Caution on dip and close within daily cloud, with stronger bearish signal to be expected on break of daily Tenkan-sen ($62.47).

Res: 65.09; 65.72; 66.00; 66.43.
Sup: 63.69; 62.80; 62.47; 62.00.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.