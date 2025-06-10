Gold Under Pressure Again as Risk Appetite Improves

The price of gold declined to 3,307 USD per troy ounce on Tuesday as investor appetite for risk increased amid growing optimism over a potential de-escalation in US-China trade tensions.

Trade optimism weakens demand for safe-haven assets

The improvement in market sentiment stems from the high-level trade talks between the US and China, which began in London on Monday and continue today. Both sides are working to stabilise a fragile truce, with discussions now extending beyond tariffs to include strategic materials such as rare earth elements.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Monday’s session as “a good meeting”, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called the talks “fruitful”. These positive signals are fuelling hopes for a normalisation of relations between the world’s two largest economies, thereby reducing the appeal of defensive assets like gold.

Investors are also closely watching upcoming US inflation reports, which will include both consumer and producer price indices. These data points could provide crucial insight into the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy stance.

Meanwhile, a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, released on Monday, showed that Americans’ inflation expectations declined in May while confidence in personal finances improved, adding to the overall risk-on sentiment.

Technical analysis of XAU/USD

On the H4 chart, XAU/USD is developing a corrective structure targeting 3,263 USD. Once this correction is complete, a new upward wave towards 3,419 USD is expected. The MACD indicator supports this view, with its signal line positioned below zero and pointing sharply downwards, indicating a short-term bearish phase within a broader bullish setup.

On the H1 chart, the market formed a consolidation range around 3,331 USD, then broke downwards, reaching the local target at 3,294 USD. A subsequent correction to 3,333 USD has now been fulfilled. Today, the development of a fifth-wave structure is anticipated to reach 3,263 USD. Following this move, gold is expected to resume its growth towards 3,419 USD. The Stochastic oscillator confirms the current outlook, with its signal line below 50 and heading sharply towards 20, signalling continued downward momentum in the short term.

Conclusion

Gold remains under pressure as improving geopolitical sentiment and a better economic outlook dampen demand for safe-haven assets. Near-term technicals indicate further downside towards 3,263 USD, followed by a potential bullish reversal targeting 3,419 USD. Key drivers in the coming sessions will include US inflation data and progress in the US-China trade negotiations.