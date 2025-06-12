EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

EURJPY broke the key resistance level 165.00

Likely to rise to the resistance level 168.00

EURJPY currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 165.00 (which has been steadily reversing the pair from the start of November, as can be seen from the daily EURJPY chart below).

The breakout of the resistance level at 165.00 accelerated the active sub-impulse wave 3 of the higher-order impulse wave (C) from April.

EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 166.50 (former multi-month high from November) – the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 168.00.