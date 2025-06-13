Silver (XAGUSD) Elliott Wave: Intraday Blue Box Buying Opportunity

Fri, Jun 13, 2025 @ 03:30 GMT
Hello traders. As our members know, we have had many profitable trading setups recently. In this technical article, we are going to talk about another Elliott Wave trading setup we got in Silver (XAGUSD). The commodity has completed its correction exactly at the Equal Legs zone, also known as the Blue Box Area. In this article, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave Forecast and explain the logic behind the trading setup in detail.

The pull back has form of Elliott Wave Double Three pattern. Silver has reached the extreme zone at 35.687-35.151 (buying area). We expect buyers to appear there for another higher or 3 waves bounce at least. Once the price reaches the 50% Fibonacci retracement against the red x connector, we’ll make the position risk-free by moving the stop loss to breakeven and booking partial profits.

Silver found buyers as expected at the Blue Box area, making decent bounce. The price has reached and exceeded 50 fibs from the x red connector. Consequently, any long positions from the Blue Box should now be risk-free. We’ve set our stop loss at breakeven and have already secured partial profits. While above the last low 35.473, we count (iv) correction completed. Wave (v) can be in progress toward new highs, targeting 37.236-37.781.

