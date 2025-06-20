Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100: ⬇️ Sell

Nasdaq-100 reversed from long-term resistance level 22000.00

Likely to fall to support level 21000.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently reversed down from the major long-term resistance level 22000.00 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the end of last year).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 22000.00 will form the weekly Shooting Star candlesticks reversal pattern if the price closes this week near the current levels.

Given the strength of the resistance level 22000.00 and the overbought weekly Stochastic, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to fall to the next support level at 21000.00.