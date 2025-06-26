GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD: ⬆️ Buy

GBPUSD broke resistance level 1.3590

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3880

GBPUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance level 1.3590, which is the upper border of the narrow sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from May.

The breakout of the resistance level 1.3590 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strong US dollar sales seen today, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.3880.