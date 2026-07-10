HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/AUD Analysis: the Tug-Of-War Begins

GBP/AUD Analysis: the Tug-Of-War Begins

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By FXOpen

Oil is back in the driver’s seat, and both the pound and the aussie are feeling its grip. The Bank of England held rates at 3.75% in June, but with UK inflation at 2.8% and crude oil climbing on renewed Middle East tensions, markets now lean towards a hike before year-end. Down under, the Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rate at 4.35% after three straight increases, with core inflation stuck at 3.6%, keeping the door open for further tightening. Two hawkish central banks, one shared inflationary culprit—yet it’s the existing 60-basis-point rate gap in Australia’s favour that is giving GBP/AUD its current shape, with the pair holding firm near the 1.93 handle as traders watch which bank blinks first.

Technical Outlook

GBP/AUD pits two currencies backed by hawkish central banks against each other. After a sharp downtrend, the pair found a floor in May 2026 and has since reversed into a medium-term uptrend as sterling claws back ground against the aussie. Price is now testing a key resistance zone that has previously capped upside attempts, making the coming sessions pivotal.

Bullish Scenario

Several sessions of strong bullish momentum have kept sterling supported. The pair is testing a crucial resistance zone at 1.9350–1.9400, which has rejected price before.

A confirmed break above could open the path towards the next resistance at 1.9520–1.9550.

Such a breakout would likely require fundamental support, such as further escalation in the Middle East or an even more hawkish BoE.

Bearish Scenario

Price could reject the resistance zone once again, reinforcing it as a key barrier.

A bearish RSI divergence on the 4H chart adds weight to this scenario, with price posting higher highs while the RSI prints lower highs—a sign of fading momentum.

The ascending trendline is now the nearest relevant support; a break below could expose the intermediate zone at 1.9080–1.9120, where price may pause and consolidate.

Should tensions ease or fresh UK political developments emerge, sterling could lose ground, breaking below this zone to test the next support at 1.8780–1.8820.

Ultimately, GBP/AUD’s next move will hinge on geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, alongside these key technical levels. Which of the two currencies will show greater strength in the sessions ahead?

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