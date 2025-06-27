Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100: ⬆️ Buy

Nasdaq-100 broke major resistance level 22100.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 23000.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke above the major resistance level 22100.00 (which has been steadily reversing the index from the end of 2024 as can be seen from the weekly NDX chart below).

The breakout of the resistance level 22100.00 continues the active primary impulse wave 3 from the middle of 2025.

With the accelerating weekly momentum, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 23000.00.