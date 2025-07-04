Elliott Wave Outlook: S&P 500 ($SPX) Nests Upward in Strong Rally

Since bottoming out on April 7, 2025, following the tariff war selloff, the S&P 500 (SPX) has sustained a robust rally. The Index is reaching new all-time highs in a clear Elliott Wave impulsive structure. Technical analysis, particularly momentum indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), shows no divergence at the latest peak. This indicates sustained bullish momentum and suggests the rally remains within the third wave of the Elliott Wave sequence. From the April 7 low, wave 1 concluded at 5968.6. A corrective wave 2 followed which ended at 5767.41. The index has since nested higher within wave 3, demonstrating strong upward momentum.

Breaking down the substructure of wave 3, the hourly chart below reveals that wave ((i)) peaked at 6059.4. The subsequent pullback in wave ((ii)) unfolded as a zigzag pattern. Wave (a) declined to 5963.21, and wave (b) rebounded to 6050.83. Wave (c) concluded at 5941.4, completing wave ((ii)) in the higher degree. The index has since resumed its ascent in wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) reached 215.08 and a minor pullback in wave (ii) ended at 6177.97.

The SPX is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with potential pullbacks finding support in a 3, 7, or 11 swing against the 5941.4 level, setting the stage for further gains. This analysis underscores the index’s bullish outlook, supported by technical indicators and Elliott Wave structure, as it navigates higher within this impulsive cycle.

S&P 500 (SPX) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

SPX Elliott Wave Technical Video