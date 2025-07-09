Wed, Jul 09, 2025 @ 04:37 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI crude oil: ⬆️ Buy

  • WTI crude oil reversed from the support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 70.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed up from the support zone located between the key support level 64.55 (former resistance from the end of April), the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone started the active medium-term ABC correction (2).

WTI crude oil can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 70.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave i).

