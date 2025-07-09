Wed, Jul 09, 2025 @ 13:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGOLD – Bears Tighten Grip and Probe Again into Daily Cloud

GOLD – Bears Tighten Grip and Probe Again into Daily Cloud

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold remains in red for the second consecutive day, pressured by stronger dollar on risk aversion as uncertainty over US tariffs rises.

Bears probe again through pivotal support at $3300 (psychological / rising daily cloud top) in attempts to sustain break lower, after cloud contained several attacks recently.

Today’s action so far hold in the cloud, as bears cracked 50% retracement of $3120/$3452 ($3286) and eye next significant support at $3277 (triangle support line).

Daily studies are weak (Tenkan/Kijun-sen in bearish setup / negative momentum is strengthening) and supportive for further easing, with loss of $3277 trendline support to risk attack at key supports at $3247 (Jun 30 higher low/ Fibo 61.8%) and $3228 (daily cloud base).

Conversely, another failure to register daily close within the cloud, would ease immediate downside threats, but regain of $3225/36 (broken Fibo 38.2% / upper triangle boundary) will be required to sideline near-term bears and shift focus higher.

Fed minutes (due later today) are in focus for more details about Fed’s short-term rate outlook.

Res: 3300; 3308; 3325; 3338
Sup: 3277; 3247; 3228; 3205

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.