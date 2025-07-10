NASDAQ (NQ_F) Elliott Wave: Forecasting the Rally From the Equal Legs Zone

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to look at the Elliott Wave charts of NASDAQ (NQ_F) published in members area of the website. As our members know, $NQ_F is forming impulsive bullish sequences in the cycle from the 16441.7 low. Recently, we forecasted the end of the short-term pull back and called for a further rally. In the following text, we’ll explain the Elliott Wave analysis and present target areas.

NQ_F Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 07.07.2025

NASDAQ is forming a three-wave pullback which still looks incomplete at the moment. Our members know that we can easily identify the reversal area by measuring the Equal Legs zone, (a) related (b), which comes in at the 22803.44-22664.02 area. We expect buyers to appear within the mentioned zone and to see a further rally in NASDAQ ($NQ_F) from there.

NASDAQ found buyers as expected at the Equal Legs area and has delivered a decent rally so far. The price broke toward new highs, confirming the next leg is already in progress.