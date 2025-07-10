Thu, Jul 10, 2025 @ 13:57 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Bulls Hold Grip for Further Gains After Consolidation,1.2000 Target Comes in...

EUR/USD: Bulls Hold Grip for Further Gains After Consolidation,1.2000 Target Comes in Focus

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD is holding under new high (1.1830, the highest since Sep 2021), as larger bulls took a breather for consolidation.

The single currency remains supported by the broader weakness of US dollar, which showed the worst performance in the first six months of this year, since 1973.

Dips from new peak were so far shallow and found solid support at broken Fibo level at 1.1685 (76.4% retracement of 1.2349/0.9535 downtrend), suggesting that broader bullish structure remains intact.

The pair is on track for the third weekly close above 1.1685 support that adds to strong bullish stance and keeps in play prospects for further advance.

Bulls eye initial target at 1.1909 (3 Sep 2021 high) the last obstacle en-route to psychological 1.2000 barrier.

Only break below daily Kijun-sen (1.1600) would dent bulls and risk deeper pullback.

Res: 1.1756; 1.1800; 1.1830; 1.1909.
Sup: 1.1685; 1.1631; 1.1600; 1.1538.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.