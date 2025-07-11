Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin broke round resistance level 110000.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 115000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke the round resistance level 110000.00 (which stopped multiple upward impulse waves from the start of this year).

The breakout of the resistance level 110000.00 should strengthen the bullish pressure on Bitcoin in the coming trading sessions.

Given the strongly bullish sentiment seen across the cryptocurrency markets today, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 115000.00 (target price for the completion of wave (3)).