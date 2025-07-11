Fri, Jul 11, 2025 @ 10:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil at Risk — More Downside Could Be Coming

WTI Crude Oil at Risk — More Downside Could Be Coming

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a fresh decline below the $70.00 zone.
  • A rising channel is forming with support at $66.50 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold bulls are struggling to clear the $3,350 resistance.
  • EUR/USD extended losses and corrected below the 1.1720 zone.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price failed to continue higher above $72.50 against the US Dollar. There was a strong bearish reaction below the $70.00 and $68.00 levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price settled below the $70.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). A low was formed at $65.00, and the price recently started a consolidation phase.

There was a move above the $68.00 level, but the bears remained active near the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $68.0 level. The first key resistance sits near the $70.00 level.

The main hurdle is now near the $71.80 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $73.50 resistance. Any more gains might call for a test of the $75.00 resistance zone in the near term.

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $66.20 zone. The next support could be $65.00. A daily close below $65.00 could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support is $63.40. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $62.00 in the coming days.

Looking at Gold, the bears are active below the $3,650 level, and they might aim for a drop toward the $3,260 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • USDA WASDE Report.
  • Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count.
  • Monthly Budget Statement (Jun).
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.