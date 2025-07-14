Gold and WTI Crude Oil Climb Higher Amid Market Optimism

Gold price started a fresh increase above the $3,350 resistance level. WTI Crude Oil price climbed higher above $66.50 and might extend gains.

Important Takeaways for Gold and WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis Today

The gold price started a fresh surge and traded above $3,330.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support at $3,350 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

WTI Crude Oil price started a decent increase above the $66.60 resistance levels.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $67.15 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price formed a base near the $3,280 zone. The price started a steady increase above the $3,330 and $3,350 resistance levels.

There was a decent move above the 50-hour simple moving average and $3,360. The bulls pushed the price above the $3,365 resistance zone. A high was formed near $3,373 and the price is now consolidating.

On the downside, immediate support is near the $3,350 level and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,282 swing low to the $3,373 high.

Besides, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $3,350. The next major support sits at $3,330 and the 50% Fib retracement level.

A downside break below the $3,330 support might send the price toward $3,300. Any more losses might send the price toward the $3,280 support zone.

Immediate resistance is near the $3,370 level. The next major resistance is near $3,380. An upside break above $3,380 could send Gold price toward $3,400. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $3,420 level.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a decent upward move from $65.50. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke the $66.50 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average.

The bulls pushed the price above the $67.00 and $67.50 resistance levels. There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $67.15.

The recent high was formed at $67.63 and the price started a downside correction. There was a minor move toward the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $65.54 swing low to the $67.63 high.

The RSI is now above the 60 level. Immediate support on the downside is near the $67.15 zone. The next major support on the WTI Crude Oil chart is near the $66.60 zone or the 50% Fib retracement level, below which the price could test the $65.50 level. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $64.70. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $63.50 support zone.

If the price climbs higher again, it could face resistance near $67.85. The next major resistance is near the $70.00 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $72.50 level.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.