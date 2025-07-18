US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart Analysis

The addition of the US Dollar Index (DXY) to FXOpen’s suite of instruments offers traders potential opportunities. This financial instrument:

→ serves as a measure of the overall strength of the US dollar;

→ is not tied to a single currency pair but reflects the value of the USD against a basket of six major global currencies, including the EUR, JPY, and GBP;

→ allows traders to capitalise on price fluctuations in the currency market;

→ is used in more advanced strategies for hedging risks in portfolios sensitive to sharp movements in the US dollar.

In today’s environment of heightened volatility, this instrument becomes particularly valuable. The active stance of US President Donald Trump — through the implementation of trade tariffs, sanctions, and unpredictable geopolitical rhetoric — gives traders even more reason to closely monitor the DXY chart.

Technical Analysis of the DXY Chart

Moving averages show that the US Dollar Index displayed a predominantly bearish trend during the first half of 2025.

However, the picture shifted in July: the index began rising steadily (already up approximately +1.9% since the beginning of the month), highlighted by the blue ascending trend channel.

This suggests that the DXY may have found support following a prolonged decline, and a shift in market sentiment could be underway: after a bearish phase, a period of consolidation may follow. If this scenario plays out, we could see DXY oscillating between the 97.65 and 99.30 levels – both of which show signs of acting as support and resistance (as indicated by the arrows).

