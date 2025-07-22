Tue, Jul 22, 2025 @ 16:01 GMT
XAU/USD: Gold Hits New Five-Week High on Break Above Pivotal Barriers at $3,400 Zone

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold surged above $3400 barrier on Tuesday after a brief pause (shallow pullback from $3402 to $3383) and cracked next target at $3420 (triangle’s upper boundary).

Steep ascend extends into second consecutive day, with daily close above $3400 zone (psychological / Fibo 76.4% of $3452/$3246) to generate fresh bullish signal, which will be validated on sustained break above $3420 that would unmask $3452 (June 16 top).

Meanwhile, corrective dips should be anticipated on strongly overbought hourly studies and expected to provide better levels to re-enter bullish market.

Broken barrier at $3400 reverted to solid support which should ideally contain, with extended dips to find ground above today’s low ($3383) to keep larger bulls intact.

Res: 3420; 3437; 3452; 3500.
Sup: 3400; 3383; 3350; 3330.

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

