Elliott Wave View: Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) Poised To Extend Higher

The Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) favors higher in bullish impulse sequence from April-2025 low. It already broke above December-2024 high & expect short term pullback in 3, 7 or 11 swings to remain supported. Impulse sequence unfolds in 5, 9, 13, 17, 21….. swings count. It ended daily corrective pullback in double correction at 16460 low of 4.07.2025 low. On daily, it should rally extend in to 28864 – 26152 area to finish April cycle before next pullback start. Above there, it favors rally in (3) of ((1)). It placed (1) of ((1)) at 21858.75 high, (2) at 21071.50 low as shallow connector & favoring upside in 5 of (3) against 7.13.2025 low. Every pullback after 4.21.2025 low was shallow & unfolded in 3, 7 or 11 swings calling for more upside as long as it stays above 5.30.2025 low. Within (3), it ended 1 at 22222 high, 2 at 21566.75 low, 3 at 23102.50 high, 4 at 22803 low & favors upside in 5 of (3). Wave 4 as flat correction ended in 7.13.2025 low of 22803 low.

Below 3 of (3) high, it placed ((a)) at 22779.75 low, ((b)) at 23112 high & ((c)) at 22803 low as flat connector against 6.22.2025 low. Above there, it ended ((i)) at 23424.75 high as diagonal & ((ii)) at 23108 low in 3 swing pullback. Above there, it should continue rally in ((iii)) of 5, which will confirm above 23424.75 high to avoid double correction. Within ((i)), it placed (i) at 23222.75 high, (ii) at 22835.5 low, (iii) at 23320.75 high, (iv) at 23169.50 low & (v) at 23424.75 high. Currently, it favors two more highs in 5 of (3) in to 23493.5 – 23934.5 area, above 7.13.2025 low. Based on swing sequence, it already have enough number of swings in (3) to call the cycle completed. But as long as it stays above price trendline, passing through 2 & 4, it should continue upside in to extreme area. We like to buy the next pullback in 3, 7 or 11 swings at extreme area for intraday rally. It favors upside in April-2025 cycle & expected to remain supported in (4) & later in ((2)) pullback as next buying opportunity.

Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) – 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) Elliott Wave Technical Video: