Wed, Jul 23, 2025 @ 06:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) Poised To Extend Higher

Elliott Wave View: Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) Poised To Extend Higher

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) favors higher in bullish impulse sequence from April-2025 low. It already broke above December-2024 high & expect short term pullback in 3, 7 or 11 swings to remain supported. Impulse sequence unfolds in 5, 9, 13, 17, 21….. swings count. It ended daily corrective pullback in double correction at 16460 low of 4.07.2025 low. On daily, it should rally extend in to 28864 – 26152 area to finish April cycle before next pullback start. Above there, it favors rally in (3) of ((1)). It placed (1) of ((1)) at 21858.75 high, (2) at 21071.50 low as shallow connector & favoring upside in 5 of (3) against 7.13.2025 low. Every pullback after 4.21.2025 low was shallow & unfolded in 3, 7 or 11 swings calling for more upside as long as it stays above 5.30.2025 low. Within (3), it ended 1 at 22222 high, 2 at 21566.75 low, 3 at 23102.50 high, 4 at 22803 low & favors upside in 5 of (3). Wave 4 as flat correction ended in 7.13.2025 low of 22803 low.

Below 3 of (3) high, it placed ((a)) at 22779.75 low, ((b)) at 23112 high & ((c)) at 22803 low as flat connector against 6.22.2025 low. Above there, it ended ((i)) at 23424.75 high as diagonal & ((ii)) at 23108 low in 3 swing pullback. Above there, it should continue rally in ((iii)) of 5, which will confirm above 23424.75 high to avoid double correction. Within ((i)), it placed (i) at 23222.75 high, (ii) at 22835.5 low, (iii) at 23320.75 high, (iv) at 23169.50 low & (v) at 23424.75 high. Currently, it favors two more highs in 5 of (3) in to 23493.5 – 23934.5 area, above 7.13.2025 low. Based on swing sequence, it already have enough number of swings in (3) to call the cycle completed. But as long as it stays above price trendline, passing through 2 & 4, it should continue upside in to extreme area. We like to buy the next pullback in 3, 7 or 11 swings at extreme area for intraday rally. It favors upside in April-2025 cycle & expected to remain supported in (4) & later in ((2)) pullback as next buying opportunity.

Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) – 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

Nasdaq Futures (NQ_F) Elliott Wave Technical Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.