FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100: ⬆️ Buy

FTSE 100 broke resistance level 9030.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 9200.00

FTSE 100 Index recently broke above the resistance level 9030.00, which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1 at the start of July.

The breakout of the resistance level 9030.00 continues the active minor impulse wave 3 – which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the end of July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, FTSE 100 Index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 9200.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).