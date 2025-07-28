Europe and the US Sign Trade Agreement, EUR/USD Declines

Mon, Jul 28, 2025 @ 18:56 GMT
FXOpen
By FXOpen

The past weekend was marked by the official signing of a trade agreement between the United States and Europe, as announced by US President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen following their meeting in Scotland.

According to reports, the agreement is based on a 15% baseline tariff on goods exported from Europe to the United States, with certain exemptions. As previously reported, a trade agreement with a 15% baseline tariff had earlier been concluded between the US and Japan.

According to President Trump:

→ under no circumstances did he allow the baseline tariff for Europe to fall below 15%;

→ the European Union committed to investing in the US economy, purchasing weapons, and importing energy resources.

The financial markets’ reaction to this news is noteworthy:

→ European stock indices opened the week with a bullish gap, reflecting relief that previously feared tariffs of up to 30% did not materialise;

→ the EUR/USD pair is exhibiting bearish momentum this morning.

Technical Analysis of the EUR/USD Chart

As indicated by the black arrow, bearish sentiment intensified on Monday morning, pushing the pair towards the 1.1700 level, which had previously acted as resistance in mid-July.

From the perspective of the ascending channel (shown in blue), its median line is currently acting as a resistance level – following contact with it, a short-term rally was broken (highlighted in purple). This reinforces the notion that bears are currently in control.

Given the above, we could suggest that, should bearish sentiment persist on the EUR/USD chart, we may soon witness an attempt to break through the 1.1700 support level. A successful breach could open the path for further downside movement of the euro against the dollar, towards the lower boundary of the channel.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only.

