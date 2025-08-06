Wed, Aug 06, 2025 @ 14:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Recovery Shows Signs of Stall Ahead of BoE Rate Decision

GBP/USD: Recovery Shows Signs of Stall Ahead of BoE Rate Decision

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable dipped during early European trading on Wednesday, deflated by weak UK data (July Construction PMI fell to the lowest since 2020), although the price holds within the range that extends into third consecutive day (long-legged Doji candles point to strong near-term indecision).

Overall technical picture remains negative (daily MA’s are in bearish setup with the latest formation of 10/100 and 30/55DMA bear-crosses / 14-d momentum remains in negative territory) and supports scenario of recovery stall before larger bears regain full control.

Recent range top (1.3330, reinforced by falling 10DMA) should keep the upside protected and guard barriers at 1.3348 (100DMA) and 1.3375 (broken Fibo 38.2% of 1.2708/1.3788.

Violation of temporary support at 1.3248 (cracked Fibo 50%) to expose targets at 1.3141 (Aug 1 three-month low) and 1.3120 (Fibo 61.8%).

Markets await BOE’s rate decision (due on Thursday), with the central bank expected to cut rates to 4.00% from 4.25% that would add more pressure on sterling.

Res: 1.3330; 1.3348; 1.3375; 1.3397.
Sup: 1.3248; 1.3185; 1.3141; 1.3120.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.