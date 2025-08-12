Tue, Aug 12, 2025 @ 08:03 GMT
Ethereum Leaves Bitcoin Behind—Is a Fresh ATH Coming?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Ethereum gained over 25% and broke the $4,150 resistance zone.
  • ETH is now well above a connecting bullish trend line with support at $3,700 on the daily chart.
  • Bitcoin price is consolidating gains below the $122,000 resistance.
  • XRP is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $3.40 level.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum started a major increase above the $3,500 and $3,800 resistance levels. ETH cleared the $4,000 barrier and outpaced Bitcoin.

Looking at the daily chart, the price settled above the $3,800 level and the 100-day simple moving average (red). A high was formed at $4,347 and the price is now consolidating gains. On the downside, Ethereum might find support near the $4,100 level.

The next major support is $3,880 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,365 swing low to the $4,347 high, below which the price could slide toward $3,700.

There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $3,700 on the same chart. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $3,600 level or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,365 swing low to the $4,347 high.

On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $4,350 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,500 level. A daily close above the $4,500 resistance zone could start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $4,800 level. The next stop for the bulls may perhaps be $5,000.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a steady increase above the $118,000 level but the bulls struggled to keep the price above the $121,500 level.

Economic Releases

  • US Consumer Price Index for July 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.3% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for July 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +2.8%, versus +2.7% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for July 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +3.0%, versus +2.9% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

