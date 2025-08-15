USD/JPY Declines as Yen Regains Strength

The USD/JPY pair dropped to 147.19 on Friday, clawing back losses from the previous session. The move followed stronger-than-expected GDP data and rising speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could hike interest rates.

Japan’s economy expanded by 0.3% in Q2, up from 0.1% in Q1, matching forecasts. The growth was primarily driven by net exports, which contributed 0.3 percentage points, despite pressure from US tariffs.

The yen drew further support from remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who suggested the BoJ is falling behind in tackling inflation. Market pressure is also mounting on the central bank to abandon its inflation target—currently tied to domestic demand and wage growth—which could limit its ability to tighten monetary policy.

However, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda maintained a cautious stance, emphasising that core inflation remains below the 2% target.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY

H4 Chart:

On the H4 chart, USD/JPY continues its downward trajectory, eyeing 146.14—a level likely to be tested today. A rebound to 147.30 is possible before another decline towards 145.45, with further downside potential to 144.30. This scenario is supported by the MACD indicator, where the signal line remains below zero and pointing sharply downward.

H1 Chart:

On the H1 chart, the pair is forming a descending wave structure, targeting 146.16. A corrective bounce to 147.30 may follow before the downtrend potentially resumes towards 145.45. The Stochastic oscillator reinforces this view, with its signal line below 50 and trending firmly downward.

Conclusion

The yen’s rebound reflects improving economic data and shifting BoJ rate expectations, while technical indicators suggest further downside for USD/JPY in the near term.