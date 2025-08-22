Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent Crude Oil: ⬆️ Buy

Brent Crude Oil reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 68.00

Brent Crude Oil recently reversed from the support area between the support level 66.00 (which has been reversing the price from June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The support level 66.00 was further strengthened by the intersecting 61.8% Fibonacci correction level of the previous impulse wave c.

Brent Crude Oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 68.00, which is the former strong support from July.