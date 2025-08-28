Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold (XAUUSD) Poised to Break Consolidation, Eyeing New Highs

The short-term Elliott Wave outlook for Gold (XAUUSD) indicates a sustained upward impulse from the July 31, 2025 low. The rally began with wave 1 peaking at 3409.4, followed by a wave 2 pullback concluding at 3311.26. This wave 2 correction formed a double three Elliott Wave pattern. Specifically, wave ((w)) declined to 3340.81, wave ((x)) rebounded to 3374.79, and wave ((y)) finalized at 3310.98, completing the higher-degree wave 2.

Gold has now advanced into wave 3, structured as a five-wave subdivision. From the wave 2 low, wave (i) reached 3352.12, with a brief wave (ii) dip to 3321.05. The subsequent wave (iii) climbed to 3378.8, and wave (iv) corrected to 3351.16. The metal is poised to extend higher, targeting two additional peaks to complete wave (v) of ((i)). After this, a correction from the August 20, 2025 low is likely in wave ((ii)) before the uptrend resumes. In the near term, as long as the 3310.98 pivot holds, dips should find support in a 3, 7, or 11 swing, fostering further upside. Gold’s bullish momentum remains intact, with the structure favoring new highs in the ongoing impulse sequence.

Gold (XAUUSD) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

XAUUSD – Elliott Wave Technical Video: