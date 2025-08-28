Thu, Aug 28, 2025 @ 11:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Analysis: Gold (XAUUSD) Poised to Break Consolidation, Eyeing New Highs

Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold (XAUUSD) Poised to Break Consolidation, Eyeing New Highs

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott Wave outlook for Gold (XAUUSD) indicates a sustained upward impulse from the July 31, 2025 low. The rally began with wave 1 peaking at 3409.4, followed by a wave 2 pullback concluding at 3311.26. This wave 2 correction formed a double three Elliott Wave pattern. Specifically, wave ((w)) declined to 3340.81, wave ((x)) rebounded to 3374.79, and wave ((y)) finalized at 3310.98, completing the higher-degree wave 2.

Gold has now advanced into wave 3, structured as a five-wave subdivision. From the wave 2 low, wave (i) reached 3352.12, with a brief wave (ii) dip to 3321.05. The subsequent wave (iii) climbed to 3378.8, and wave (iv) corrected to 3351.16. The metal is poised to extend higher, targeting two additional peaks to complete wave (v) of ((i)). After this, a correction from the August 20, 2025 low is likely in wave ((ii)) before the uptrend resumes. In the near term, as long as the 3310.98 pivot holds, dips should find support in a 3, 7, or 11 swing, fostering further upside. Gold’s bullish momentum remains intact, with the structure favoring new highs in the ongoing impulse sequence.

Gold (XAUUSD) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

XAUUSD – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.