Elliott Wave Analysis Nasdaq Futures (NQ) Double Correction Targets 22752 Downside

Nasdaq Futures (NQ) display a bearish sequence with a lower low from the 13 August high, signaling potential for further declines. The decline from this peak is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. From the 13 August high, wave W concluded at 23035. The subsequent wave X rally formed a zigzag pattern, with wave ((a)) peaking at 23369.25 and wave ((b)) dipping to 23076.75. The Index then climbed in wave ((c)) to 23804.49, completing wave X.

The Index has since resumed its descent in wave Y, breaking below the wave W low at 23035, confirming the next downward leg. From wave X, wave (a) ended at 23370.5, followed by a wave (b) rally to 23509.5. The Index then continued lower in wave (c) to 23025.25, finalizing wave ((w)). Currently, wave ((x)) is underway, correcting the cycle from the 29 August high before the Index turns lower again. In the near term, as long as the pivot at 23804.49 remains intact, expect any rally to falter in a 3, 7, or 11 swing, leading to further downside. The projected target for wave Y lies between 22111.1 and 22752, based on the 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave W.

Nasdaq Futures (NQ) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

NQ – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

