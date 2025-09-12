Fri, Sep 12, 2025 @ 05:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDow Futures (YM) Resumes Upward Drive in Impulsive Formation

Dow Futures (YM) Resumes Upward Drive in Impulsive Formation

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for Dow Futures (YM) indicates a cycle from the 1 August 2025 low is forming an impulse. The wave 1 peaked at 45,841, followed by a wave 2 pullback that ended at 44,996. Wave 2’s internal structure developed as a zigzag. From wave 1’s peak, wave ((a)) dropped to 45,183, and wave ((b)) rose to 45,801. Wave ((c)) then fell to 44,996, completing wave 2 at a higher level. The index now trends upward in wave 3.

From the wave 2 low, wave (i) reached 45,844 as a diagonal. A wave (ii) pullback concluded at 45,414. Wave (iii) higher is currently in progress and in the near term, the pivot at 45,996 must hold. If it does, dips should attract buyers in swings 3, 7, or 11, supporting further gains. This analysis highlights a structured upward movement. The wave patterns suggest strength after the wave 2 correction. Traders should watch the 45,996 level closely. A break below could signal a shift. Until then, the outlook favors buyers. Potential target for wave 3 higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave 1. This area comes at 47393 – 48871.

Dow Futures (YM) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

YM – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.