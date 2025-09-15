Mon, Sep 15, 2025 @ 16:52 GMT
Gold Price Stabilises Ahead of Central Bank Decisions

Following the ECB’s decision last week to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will closely monitor this week’s monetary policy announcements from the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, and other central banks from Toronto to Taipei.

As the XAU/USD chart shows today, the gold price has stabilised after its recent record highs, with investors adopting a wait-and-see stance. The ADX indicator is trending lower, suggesting a diminishing directional momentum.

Key Drivers Influencing Gold Prices

Market participants are almost fully convinced that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by a quarter point this week, while also pricing in the likelihood of further reductions next year amid signs of labour market weakness. Lower rates are generally seen as supportive for gold, making it a more attractive asset relative to yield-bearing US Treasuries.

Additional factors underpinning bullish sentiment include:

→ Weakness in the US dollar.

→ Persistent geopolitical tensions.

→ Pressure on the Fed from Donald Trump, who recently attempted to dismiss Board Governor Lisa Cook.

→ Central bank gold purchases.

On the other hand, profit-taking could dampen demand. Nevertheless, gold prices remain elevated.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD

Recently, we outlined three reasons why gold’s rally might pause. Since then, the price has consolidated within the $3,610–3,660 range.

This has confirmed the assumption that the median line of the long-term ascending channel is acting as resistance. The steep upward channel (marked with orange lines) has been broken.

What Could Happen Next

→ From a bullish perspective, the resistance levels at $3,510 and $3,575 have been broken to the upside and successfully retested – a sign of strong demand.

→ From a bearish perspective, the candlestick’s long upper shadow, where gold set its record high, reflects aggressive selling pressure.

An attempt to break below the $3,575 support level and the orange dotted line (an additional support trendline plotted beneath the orange channel) could happen.

However, whether this scenario materialises will largely depend on upcoming central bank announcements. Traders should brace for heightened volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

