Mon, Sep 15, 2025 @ 16:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWill Gold Sell the Fed News?

Will Gold Sell the Fed News?

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold holds steady near its all-time high as data favors a rate cut.
  • Another bounce likely but caution warranted as overbought signals emerge.

Gold started the week with quiet sideways action, hovering just below its all-time high of 3,674, reached last Tuesday. U.S. CPI inflation figures held steady at elevated levels last week, in line with expectations, but initial jobless claims surged to their highest level in two years, with President Trump placing his bets for a bold rate cut during an interview on his way to Washington on Sunday.

Whether the Fed will surprise investors with a double 50bps reduction on Wednesday remains uncertain, as futures markets still assign low odds. A more aggressive cut, accompanied by dovish guidance signaling further back-to-back easing, could ignite the next bullish cycle in the precious metal, bringing the 3,690–3,735 zone into play. The 3,800 round number could follow, and a breakout there might pave the way toward the psychological 3,900 level and eventually the all-important 4,000 mark.

The tiny candlesticks that emerged after the almost vertical rally could be just a pause in the uptrend, though there are some concerns that the path higher could become rocky as overbought signals are still in place. The latter increases speculation that investors may engage in profit-taking and sell the Fed news near fresh record highs. Should prices slip below 3,590–3,600, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 3,530 and the 3,500 support level could step in. Failure to hold there could deepen the sell-off toward the 50-day SMA at 3,435, which also coincides with the upper band of the previous sideways range.

In summary, gold’s short horizontal consolidation could evolve into a fresh bullish wave, potentially challenging the 3,690–3,735 area. Yet, whether the bulls can sustain a steeper rally remains to be seen. Alternatively, a close below 3,590–3,600 could hand control back to the bears.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.