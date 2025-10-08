Wed, Oct 08, 2025 @ 01:21 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • USDJPY broke key resistance level 151.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 153.00

USDJPY currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 151.00 (former strong resistance from July, which stopped the previous impulse wave 1).

The breakout of the resistance level 151.00 continues the active short-term impulse wave 3 from the middle of September.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 153.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.