USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

USDJPY broke key resistance level 151.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 153.00

USDJPY currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 151.00 (former strong resistance from July, which stopped the previous impulse wave 1).

The breakout of the resistance level 151.00 continues the active short-term impulse wave 3 from the middle of September.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 153.00.