Thu, Oct 09, 2025 @ 04:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisFTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

FTSE 100: ⬆️ Buy

  • FTSE 100 broke round resistance level 9330.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 9612.00

FTSE 100 index recently broke the resistance level 9330.00, which stopped the previous impulse waves (5) and (1).

The breakout of the resistance level 9330.00 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from September – which then broke the daily up channel from July.

Given the strong daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 9612.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.