FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100: ⬆️ Buy

FTSE 100 broke round resistance level 9330.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 9612.00

FTSE 100 index recently broke the resistance level 9330.00, which stopped the previous impulse waves (5) and (1).

The breakout of the resistance level 9330.00 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from September – which then broke the daily up channel from July.

Given the strong daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 9612.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).