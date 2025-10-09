WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Thu, Oct 09, 2025 @ 04:15 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

WTI crude oil: ⬆️ Buy

  • WTI crude oil reversed from round support level 60.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 64.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed up from the support zone surrounding the round support level 60.00 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of May).

The upward reversal from the support level 60.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer.

Given the strength of the nearby support level 60.00 and the oversold daily Stochastic, WTI crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 64.00.

FxPro
http://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

