Wed, Oct 15, 2025 @ 13:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Fresh Recovery Needs to Close Above Daily Cloud to Brighten Near-Term...

EUR/USD: Fresh Recovery Needs to Close Above Daily Cloud to Brighten Near-Term Outlook

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro edged higher on Wednesday morning, underpinned by weaker dollar on the latest remarks from Fed chief Powell which markets saw as more dovish and contributing to strong expectations for two rate cuts by the end of the year.

Fresh gains penetrated daily cloud (spanned between 1.1610 and 1.1686) and attempt to break above recent congestion (top lays at 1.1650 and is reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen), which acts as solid resistance and caps recovery so far.

Break of 1.1650 is seen as minimum requirement to keep recovery in play, with lift above daily cloud top (1.1680. also Fibo 38.2% of 1.1918/1.1542) to confirm signal and open way for further gains towards 1.1730 (daily Kijun-sen / 50% retracement) and 1.1774 (Fibo 61.8% / Oct 1 lower top) in extension.

However, predominantly bearish structure of daily technical studies warns of potential recovery stall, with slight bullish bias expected while the price stays above cloud base, but fresh negative signal to be expected in case on repeated daily close below daily cloud.

Res: 1.1650; 1.1686; 1.1700; 1.1730.
Sup: 1.1610; 1.1596; 1.1574; 1.1542.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.